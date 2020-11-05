Melody Thornton Embodies Cleopatra In Skimpy Gold-And-Silver Ensemble For ‘Goodbye To Happiness’ Video

Melody Thornton took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The former member of The Pussycat Dolls is continuing her career as a solo artist and is currently promoting her latest music video for her song “Goodbye To Happiness,” which is taken from her debut EP, Lioness Eyes.

For her most recent upload, the “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker shared a snap from the set of the eye-catching video. Thornton wowed in a shimmery gold-and-silver bra top that featured jeweled straps and little gems hanging off. The attire displayed her decolletage as well as her toned midriff. Thornton paired the look with matching high-waisted panties that fell above her upper thigh and had thin sparkly tassels attached. The Grammy Award-nominated star rocked upper arm bracelets that had long shimmery material also attached. She styled her dark shoulder-length hair down with a full fringe and accessorized with hoop earrings and a ring. As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, Thornton wore acrylic nails that were painted with a light-colored polish.

The 36-year-old was captured from the thighs-up in front of a tall mirror and a leopard-print wall. The reflection showed off the detailing of the dazzling outfit from behind. Thornton sported a hand on the head pose while gazing directly at the camera lens.

For her caption, the singer referenced Cleopatra and Goddess Isis as inspiration for her look.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Jerritt Clark.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 1,000 likes and many comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Definitely a goddess Melody,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“It’s the slaying as an independent artist for me,” another person shared.

“Absolutely gorgeous. I can’t wait to meet you again xx,” remarked a third fan.

“Beautiful and extraordinary,” a fourth admirer commented.

Thornton’s latest music video for “Goodbye To Happiness” can be watched on her official YouTube channel here.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Thornton was asked to reunite with The Pussycat Dolls last year but decided not to join them on their reunion tour. In an interview with The Sun, Robin Antin, the founder of the group, explained that it wasn’t the right time for Thornton but stated the door is always open for her to come back.

Since PCD’s return, Thornton has kept busy. Last December, she played the role of Cinderella in the pantomime show at the New Wimbledon Theatre in London, U.K., and has continued releasing her solo music.