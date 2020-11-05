Paula Manzanal Flaunts Deep Cleavage & Bombshell Curves In Sexy PJ: ‘Wake Up Time!’

Peruvian beauty queen Paula Manzanal served up a casual-sexy look in her latest Instagram update, pouring her enviable figure into a revealing PJ romper from PrettyLittleThing. The gorgeous model posed in front of an open glass door, flaunting her bombshell curves as she relished in the sunny morning.

Paula’s onesie was a button-down design that clung tightly to every inch of her toned body, emphasizing her fit yet voluptuous physique. The 27-year-old left the top two buttons undone, creating a plunging neckline that exposed her deep cleavage and teased her toned midriff. The sizzling blonde opted to go braless under the skintight number, flashing an ample view of her buxom chest. The bottom half consisted of skimpy booty shorts that hugged her hips and showed off her thighs. The one-piece was complete with long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms.

The romper was a pale-pink color that flattered Paula’s golden tan. It featured an eye-catching print, sporting a wealth of crowns scattered across the soft, breathable fabric. The details were nearly the same color as her blond tresses, which Paula wore down for the shot.

The stunner was standing in the doorway, looking into the distance with an absorbed gaze. Her back was arched and her thighs were pressed close together. The pose highlighted her curvy hourglass figure, accentuating her taut waist and bodacious hips. Paula raised her hands in the air with an elegant gesture, displaying her chic, black manicure. She wore a band ring on one of her fingers and adorned her décolletage with a pendant necklace that drew even more attention to her busty cleavage. Her long hair spilled over her back and shoulder in an unruly fashion, adding to her sultry vibe.

A geotag identified the location of Paula’s photo as Marbella, Spain. The snapshot showed a glimpse of a stylish interior, which was furnished with a sumptuous coffee table and a large, ornate mirror. Another person was in the room and could be seen in one corner of the frame. Meanwhile, the glass reflected what looked like an elegant patio, which included sophisticated furniture and a chic floral arrangement that mirrored the romper’s print.

The upload was a big hit with Paula’s followers, amassing more than 55,400 likes. Many of her online admirers and fellow models, such as Vicky Aisha, Nina Serebrova, Tefi Valenzuela,

Fiorella Alzamora, Marianne Argy, and Oriana Marzoli, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“That outfit really suits you because you are an actual queen,” wrote one person, adding a crown emoji for emphasis.

“Gorgeous [three fire emoji], what a sight to wake up to? If that doesn’t wake you up, nothing will,” quipped another Instagrammer.

“Gorgeousness on another level,” remarked a third follower, ending with a pair of heart eyes.

“My favorite internet model. Just flawless,” assured a fourth fan, leaving a couple of hearts.