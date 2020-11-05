Allie Auton Kneels On Beach In Skimpy Pink Bikini As She Puts Bombshell Curves Center Stage

Social media superstar Allie Auton treated her 584,000 followers to an eye-popping look at her bombshell curves as she hit the beach. The influencer uploaded a sizzling snap of herself kneeling on the sand in a barely there bikini to Instagram on Thursday.

The blond beauty rocked a pastel pink two-piece as she soaked up rays on the beach. The bikini top showed off a significant helping of Allie’s ample cleavage due to its super low scooped neckline. It featured two thick straps that tied at the back of the model’s neck in a halter-top style, and a small heart glittering with jewels hung from the center, just underneath the influencer’s chest. Meanwhile, the teeny tiny bikini bottoms didn’t leave much to the imagination, and put Allie’s washboard stomach clearly on display. A small triangle of material, topped with a matching diamanté heart, protected the Instagram star’s modesty, while thin straps hugged her waist in a super sexy high-legged style.

Allie accessorized the beachy look with cute gold drop earrings, a thin brown bracelet, and a chunky silver ring on the index finger of her right hand. Her light blond hair was swept up into a sophisticated up ‘do, secured with a brown hair claw, while two thick chunks had been left out of the style to frame her pretty face.

Allie struck a provocative pose for the sizzling shot, as she knelt on the sand with her legs spread apart. She placed her right hand on her thigh, while her other hand grazed her booty, and turned her head to the left so viewers saw her gorgeous face in profile. The post’s caption gave away just how much the fitness influencer enjoyed her time at the beach.

A number of Allie’s followers headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on her revealing look.

“So Gorgeous always!!,” wrote one fan, who added a sunglasses face and heart-eye emoji to their kind words.

“Pretty in pink,” commented another, alongside a diverse string of emoji which included pink and red hearts, fire, heart-eyes, and clapping hands.

“Your bod kills me,” confessed a third admirer, with a crying-face emoji.

As an Instagram fitness model, Allie has often posted uploads that perfectly show off her super toned frame. As The Inquisitr reported, on November 4 she shared a snap of herself in a revealing black cropped top and baggy jeans which ensured all the attention was on her flat stomach. You can see the post here.