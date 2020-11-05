‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Shares Mysterious IG Post: ‘Sometimes Letting Things Go Is Hard’

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a mysterious Instagram post where she wrote about the personal challenges she’s faced over the past several months. She wrote about letting things go and how difficult that can be. The TLC personality — who is featured on the television series with husband Kody and sister wives Janelle, Robyn, and Christine — revealed her feelings in a lengthy caption. Her 466,000 followers have since hit the “like” button over 26,000 times thus far.

In a post seen here, which was tagged as being written in Flagstaff, Arizona where the large family currently resides, Meri spoke at length about several issues that had weighed heavily on her mind.

She claimed that there are times a person has to take a break to breathe, recharge, and refill their cup so they can give their best.

Meri revealed that during the last couple of months, she had experienced those emotions. She said there are some days she goes to bed at 6 p.m because she does not have the energy to function. On the flip side, Meri claimed there are some nights she cannot sleep and is up until 2 a.m. because her mind will not stop racing. Meri did not state if there were any personal reasons as to why she has felt this way recently but did tell her followers that despite these difficult days she kept going because that was the way she has always lived her life.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The Sister Wives celebrity mused how beautiful it was to let things go and how difficult a challenge that can be at times, citing the Fall season as a reference. She patted herself on the back and said she can do both hard and amazing things.

Meri told her followers one way she was able to get back on track was to surround herself virtually with “my people.” She said these individuals see and want the best for her. Meri claimed she was grateful for these close contacts and her life, love, and the abundance of positive energy that flowed in and around her.

Fans of the reality television star applauded her for her honesty.

“I hope you meet someone who will give you unconditional love and happiness,” wrote one fan.

“Just remember you are a strong woman. Nobody can take that from you,” exclaimed a second Instagram user who followed their statement with a series of red emoji hearts.

“Realest thing I’ve seen on here in a while from anyone,” penned a third follower.

“It’s called self-care. Thank you for being so open and sharing this so others may feel they can take the time they need. Be well, be safe,” remarked a fourth fan.