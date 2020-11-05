Jade Grobler Looks Phenomenal In A Green Bikini In New Instagram Video

Jade Grobler wowed her fans with a sizzling Instagram video on Wednesday, November 4, in which she rocked an ultra-revealing bikini. In the update, the Australia-based model enjoyed a sunny day at the beach in her scanty bathing suit.

At the beginning of the clip, Jade was seen walking away from the camera, flaunting her toned backside and pert derriere. The wind whipped through her long, blond locks, and the bright sunshine enveloped her flawless skin.

As she was nearing the shoreline, the babe turned around to face the videographer. She ran some fingers through her hair as she smiled brightly — an indication that she was in her happy place. In the background, small waves crashed on the sand. The blue sky, some lush greenery, and rocks were also visible in the reel.

Jade wore a green two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted tiny cups that failed to fully cover her bust. However, the garment was fully-lined, which obscured her nipples. Notably, a glimpse of her sideboob was also captured on camera. The plunging neckline displayed a nice view of her cleavage. The thin straps that clung to her shoulders highlighted her slim arms.

She wore a matching thong that was just as skimpy. It featured a pretty low-cut waistline that exposed plenty of skin around her midsection. Some viewers raved over her taut tummy, expressing their admiration in the comments. The waistband had a twist design, which made the swimwear look unique.

Jade left her hair down throughout the short clip. The straight strands fell over her shoulders and down her back. She accessorized with her favorite silver-colored necklace with a dainty turtle pendant, two string bracelets, and rings.

Jade added the song “Just One Dance” by PLÜM (feat. Tanaë) to the video. The music added a relaxing vibe to the reel.

In less than a day of being posted, the share gained more than 19,100 likes and earned over 340 comments. Social media admirers flocked to the comments section, showering Jade with compliments and praise. Most of them told her she looked incredibly beautiful, while several fans expressed their thoughts on her killer body. Others dropped a string of emoji to express their feelings for the model.

“Fabulous body and booty! You are a beautiful distraction to this cruel world. I really enjoy your uploads daily,” one of her followers commented.

“I am so in love with Australia. So many beautiful ladies from there, but I think you are one of the prettiest,” gushed an admirer.

“Living the good life! So happy for you. You are blessed. Keep doing the things you love,” a third fan wrote.