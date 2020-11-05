Dua Lipa Goes Pantsless In Stiletto Heels During Zoom Video

Dua sizzled as she said bye-bye to bottoms.

Dua Lipa ditched pants for her latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The British singer took to Instagram November 4 to show off her interview attire, flaunting her toned legs while she prepared to chat via Zoom.

She revealed her pantsless look as she curled up on a mustard-colored sofa with palm tree-print cushions and a gray blanket.

The star rocked a long-sleeved, oversized bright pink shirt that finished high on her thighs to reveal her long legs. She left the top two buttons undone to reveal a gold necklace.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer sat sideways with her legs bent and looked off into the distance, showing off her pointed, high-heeled boots. The white footwear featured a corset-style lace up design across the front and tied into a bow midway up her calf.

Dua wore her brunette hair in a slicked down, vintage-style ponytail and accessorized with bubble gum pink plastic earrings.

She posed in front of quirky framed artwork, including a pink peeled banana on a yellow background and Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Sugar Ray Robinson print.

In the caption, she urged her 54.4 million followers to tune in to the NBC talk show, as she described Jimmy as her “fave dancing partner.” She revealed they’d be discussing the ongoing United States election, her latest album, and her upcoming tour, “STUDIO 2054.” She showed her excitement with several exclamation points and six blue hearts.

Dua tagged her glam team on the photo, including stylist Lorenzo Posocco, makeup artist Lisa Eldridge, hairstylist Anna Cofone, and manicurist Michelle Humphrey.

Her geotag suggested she was in her hometown of London, England. The star was likely unable to travel as England entered a second lockdown from midnight local time November 5, restricting unnecessary international travel to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Fans were floored by her leggy display and made it known in the comments section.

“My heart skipped many beats,” one person commented with a heart-eye emoji.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING BABY I CAN’T WAIT,” another wrote in all caps with red heart and loudly crying emoji.

“THAT OUTFIT OMFG I’M SCREAMING,” a third comment read.

The snap followed a post from her earlier in the day when she teased her new music video for the song “Fever,” which is set for release later this week.

Dua shared several photos from the shoot, including a glimpse at one of her sizzling looks where she rocked a red leather jacket and light blue jeans.