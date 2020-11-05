Dua Lipa Goes Pantless In Stiletto Heels During Zoom Video

Dua sizzled as she said bye bye to long bottoms.

Dua Lipa ditched long pants for her latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The British singer took to Instagram on November 4 to show off her interview attire, as she flaunted her toned legs while she prepared to chat via Zoom call.

Dua revealed her pantless look as she curled up on a mustard sofa with palm tree-print cushions and a gray blanket. The star rocked a long sleeved oversized bright pink shirt that finished high on her thighs to reveal her long legs. She left the top two buttons undone to reveal a gold necklace.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer sat sideways with her legs bent and looked off into the distance, showing off her pointed high-heeled boots. The white footwear featured a corset-style lace up design across the front and tied into a bow midway up her calf.

Dua wore her brunette hair in a slicked down vintage-style ponytail and accessorized with bubblegum pink plastic earrings.

She posed in front of quirky framed artwork, including a pink peeled banana on a yellow background and Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Sugar Ray Robinson print.

In the caption, she urged her 54.4 million followers to tune in to the NBC talk show as she described Jimmy as her “fave dancing partner.” She revealed they’d be discussing the ongoing U.S. election, her latest album, and her upcoming tour, “STUDIO 2054.” She showed her excitement with several exclamation points and six blue hearts.

Dua tagged her glam team on the photo, including stylist Lorenzo Posocco, makeup artist Lisa Eldridge, hair stylist Anna Cofone, and manicurist Michelle Humphrey.

Dua’s geotag suggested she was in her home town of London, England. The star was likely unable to travel as England entered a second lockdown from midnight local time on November 5 which restricts unnecessary international travel to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Fans were floored by her leggy display and made it known in the comments section.

“My heart skipped many beats,” one person commented with a heart eye face.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING BABY I CAN’T WAIT,” another wrote in all caps with a red heart and loudly crying emoji.

“THAT OUTFIT OMFG I’M SCREAMING,” a third comment read.

The snap followed a post from her earlier in the day when she teased her new music video for the song “Fever,” which is set for release later this week.

Dua shared several photos from the shoot, including a glimpse at one of her sizzling looks where she rocked a red leather jacket and light blue jeans.