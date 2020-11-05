Rosario Dawson ‘Proud’ Of Boyfriend Cory Booker’s Senate Reelection

Cory Booker held on to his senate seat in New Jersey.

Rosario Dawson publicly congratulated her boyfriend, Cory Booker, on his reelection as a senator in New Jersey.

The famous actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a black and white picture of the duo, congratulating him on securing his senate seat in the 2020 elections, saying she was “so proud and grateful” for him. People magazine reported on Dawson’s reaction following Booker’s win against Republican candidate Rikin Mehta.

“I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again. To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need,” the 41-year-old wrote.

Dawson is known for being a political activist, and she has been taking part in campaigns to encourage people to vote for the past few months. She met 51-year-old Booker at a political fundraiser for a mutual friend back in 2018, according to People.

“We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change! #EyeOnThePrize #MIDTERMS #2022IsAroundTheCorner,” she added.

Booker also expressed his gratitude for those who voted for him on November 3, posting a black and white picture of himself smiling with his hand on his chest, and reminding his followers the the “work is far from finished.”

“New Jersey, I’m once again humbled by the faith you’ve placed in me. Thank you for standing with me and allowing me the honor of representing our great state in Washington,” he wrote.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As reported by Business Insider, Booker won his senate seat with 60.63% of the votes, while Republican challenger Rik Mehta garnered 37.81% of the votes. Prior to this election, Hillary Clinton won in New Jersey in 2016, while Booker took the seat in 2014.

Last October, the senator told BuzzFeed News that in the run-up to the election, both him and his girlfriend were so busy that they didn’t even manage to unpack all of Dawson’s boxes after she moved into his home in Central Ward, Newark. Back then, he said they both knew they weren’t going to be able to get properly settled until after the election, but that they were “enjoying and adjusting” to living together.

Just like Dawson, Booker is a prominent critic of the Trump administration. This August, as reported by The Inquisitr, he criticized the President’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, both from an economic and public health point of view.