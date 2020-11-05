‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Is Jellyfish Paris Jackson?

Season 4 of The Masked Singer is currently airing every week on Fox with viewers trying to figure out which celebrities are singing underneath the costumes. One contestant that continues to have everyone guessing is Jellyfish.

For their debut performance, they sang Fergie’s huge solo hit “Big Girls Don’t Cry (Personal)” and proved that they were a female with a good voice. They appeared a little nervous but still managed to impress the panelists — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong.

In their first clue package, Jellyfish expressed they reigned supreme over an entire underwater kingdom. They wore a tiara/crown throughout and stated that they are stepping into the real world to experience the “cool, fun” things they have missed out on, hinting they rose to fame at a young age. Jellyfish was seen standing at the entrance to a party that had a rule board with lyrics to Billie Eilish’s signature song “bad guy.”

The panel straight away believed Jellyfish was a young star who is already very established.

Thicke went with gymnast Gabby Douglas while Jeong said two actresses — Chloë Grace Moretz and Awkwafina.

Scherzinger assumed it might be model and Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia Richie.

This week, they seemed less nervous when performing Patsy Cline’s “Crazy.”

For their second clue package, Jellyfish explained that they are here without the people who pick them up when they fall. Their “ride or die” father helped engineer their world and taught them the best life hacks. For years, their dad would wake them up early in the morning to them to their gigs in “far away lands.”

After their performance, a magic lamp revealed another clue for Jellyfish, a toy tiger.

Thicke noticed the package mentioning the dad taking Jellyfish to gigs and wondered if it was their father who was performing in the shows instead of Jellyfish. He went with Scherzinger’s guess from last week, Richie.

Jeong said actress Lana Condor, even though no one else seemed to agree with him.

Wayne Brady was a guest panelist and assumed it might be Jamie Lynn Spears or Halle Bailey, from music duo Chloe x Halle.

Fans on social media don’t agree and are pretty confident that Paris Jackson is singing underneath the mask.

The 22-year-old is currently embarking on a music career and released her debut solo song, “Let Down,” last month, per NME. Her father, the late Michael Jackson, has made a huge influence on her life and was known for his show-stopping concerts around the world. For his iconic Thriller album photoshoot, he was seen posing with a tiger in a white suit, per Amazon.

“Changing my guess on Jellyfish to Paris Jackson. Reference to Papa J, the tiger…MJ posed with a tiger on his album cover for Thriller, taking her to gigs. #MaskedSinger,” one user tweeted.

“I’m positive Paris Jackson is the Jellyfish and they are NOT having it,” another person shared in a tweet.

“The jellyfish is definitely Paris Jackson. Tweeting this now so I remember when she’s unmasked #TheMaskedSinger,” remarked a third account on Twitter.

Jellyfish currently remains in the competition, meaning viewers will have to continue watching to find out if Jackson is underneath the green costume.