Bianca Gascoigne Flaunts Curves In A Crochet Bikini And Cowboy Boots For Lanzarote Shoot

The British model turned cowgirl for her latest bikini shoot.

Bianca Gascoigne put her curves and cowgirl side on display this week during a bikini photo shoot in Lanzarote. The British model and 2006 Love Island winner showed plenty of skin as she posed outdoors in a skimpy two-piece with a cowboy hat and boots.

The 34-year-old gave a sultry look in the sexy snaps, which were shared by The Daily Mail on November 4, as she stood in front of a row of foliage.

Bianca wore a holey crochet black bikini top with two triangles of material underneath. It was held up by thin strings tied around her neck and under her chest. The plunging number appeared to fasten at the front with small shells and beads dangling down her tanned torso.

The Celebrity Big Brother U.K. Season 19 star kept things matching in equally tiny bottoms that sat beneath her navel. The low-rise number tied into bows over her hips. It featured gold accents and small shells either side of her torso and highlighted her flat tummy and impressive abs.

Her bikini appeared to be the Layla Noire set by Bahimi.

Bianca rocked knee-high black leather cowboy boots with a snakeskin print across the V-shaped rim and over her toes as she posed on a patch of grass. She stayed with the western theme in a matching black cowboy hat as her long, wavy blond hair cascaded over her shoulders.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

In one candid photo, Bianca placed her right hand on her hat and showed off her long manicure with her other hand on her bare thigh. She stood with her legs apart while the photographer snapped away.

The daughter of soccer star Paul Gascoigne took part in the shoot on the Spanish island before England’s second lockdown, which was put in place today (November 5). The new restrictions limit non-essential international travel and social interactions outside of households to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It’s not clear if Bianca’s trip to Lanzarote was all business or if she was able to soak up the sun with her boyfriend. She recently made headlines for her whirlwind romance with Kris Boyson, the former boyfriend of glamour model Katie Price.

The two moved in together after their first date after deciding to live together during the U.K.’s first lockdown in March.

Bianca previously hit the headlines when she seemingly started a romance with British soccer player Jamie O’Hara during her time in the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. house in 2017, despite having a boyfriend.