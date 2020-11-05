China Bans Non-National Arrivals From The UK As Lockdown In England Begins

England enters another month-long lockdown on Thursday.

China banned non-national arrivals from the United Kingdom as England entered a new nationwide lockdown that is set to end on December 2.

The Asian power nation introduced the new border restriction measures as a way to tackle the rise in Covid-19 numbers, just as England began a strict month-long lockdown on Thursday, November 5. According to The Guardian, China’s borders are now closed to anyone arriving from the United Kingdom, regardless of travelers being in the possession of valid visas or residence permits.

The Chinese embassy in the U.K. said the decision was “a temporary measure taken by China in response to the current pandemic,” which is a reversal of the looser measures that had been in place between the two nations until now. The move was propelled by the fact that England has registered a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, having also the highest death toll in Europe with almost 48,000 deaths.

However, the U.K. was not the only European country to be added to the restrictions’ list. China also decided to bar non-Chinese travelers from Belgium, which has the highest per-capita number of Covid-19 infections in the continent.

On Thursday, the Chinese embassy in the Philippines also issued a statement saying the restrictions would apply to the south-east country too. The island nation holds the highest number of cases in the region. According to the embassies’ statements, the new restrictions will not affect travelers with diplomatic, official or courtesy visas, as well as the crews of international flights.

Beijing has been cracking down on the coronavirus restrictions in an attempt to contain the deathly outbreak and restore the economy, which has seen signs of recovery in the past few months. It has now introduced new rules for those who arrive in the country, including compulsory negative Covid-19 PCR and antibody tests for travelers coming from the United States, France, Germany, Denmark, Australia, Singapore, Japan and Czech Republic.

Passengers must be able to prove the tests were taken within 48 hours of traveling, with officials explaining the antibody test is meant to “guard against any false negatives in nucleic acid tests,” as per The Guardian‘s report.

Europe is experiencing yet another wave of coronavirus cases as the colder months settle in, with some countries ramping up their measures and restrictions to tackle the pandemic. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the small country of Slovakia tested half of its population in just one day in an effort to contain the spread of the disease.