‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Mushroom Be Todrick Hall?

Season 4 of The Masked Singer airs episodes every Wednesday evening on Fox. This week, viewers were treated to more performances and clue packages from Group C. One contestant that is making a big impression among fans is Mushroom, who has yet to be unmasked.

As seen on Talent Recap’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here, Mushroom performed Maxwell’s version of “This Woman’s Work.”

It was clear from the start that they were a well-trained vocalist with an amazing falsetto. The panelists — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — initially thought mushroom was a female. However, they soon started to realize they could be male.

In their first clue package, Mushroom expressed that they “started out in the rat race” with a job that might “surprise you.” The world turned upside down, which allowed them to turn their hobby into a career. At first, the suits didn’t understand them. However, they kept “growing and grinding” until someone gave them a chance. Now, they’re able to “rise up” and help others grow.

The panel’s guesses were all over the place after their first appearance.

Scherzinger was getting Hamilton vibes and went with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Ramos. She also mentioned that it might be Donald Glover, who performs under his stage name Childish Gambino.

Jeong said singing sensation Usher while McCarthy assumed it might be Frank Ocean.

This week, they showcased their versatility and sang Cher’s iconic “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

For their second clue package, Mushroom explained that when they were young, they felt like they didn’t belong anywhere. Lots of Mean Girls clues and references were made.

Jeong used Scherzinger’s guess and started to believe it may be Glover. However, the Pussycat Doll went with another name and said former American Idol contestant Adam Lambert.

Wayne Brady was a guest panelist this week and assumed it might be Jaden Smith.

Fans on social media don’t agree and are pretty confident that entertainer Todrick Hall is underneath the mask.

“I can’t be the only person that thinks the mushroom is Todrick Hall #TheMaskedSinger,” one user tweeted.

“People are saying Leslie Odom for Mushroom, but I’m sticking with Todrick Hall just to be different bc it sounds like his Idol performances. He also did a Mean Girls parody. #themaskedsinger,” another person shared in a tweet.

“anyone think Mushroom on #maskedsinger could be Todrick Hall?” another user wrote on Twitter.

On Hall’s official YouTube channel, he has done a couple of Mean Girls parody videos. In an interview with Inside Edition, the 35-year-old spoke out about standing up to bullies in high school for being different and has talked about being a role model for the LGBTQ community, per Ora.

Mushroom currently remains in the competition, meaning viewers will have to continue watching to find out if Hall is underneath the sparkly costume.