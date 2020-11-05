Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Her Sculpted Figure In A Skintight Dress For Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony put her curvy figure on full display in a tight ensemble for her latest Instagram upload. In the photo, she sported a body-hugging dress that accentuated her curves and showcased her jaw-dropping legs.

The 22-year-old is known for posting spicy gym clips and selfies, but with gyms closed in her area during lockdown she headed outdoors for this sunny snap. She was photographed on the walkway in front of a building as the sun shone down on her.

O’Mahony was captured for a full-body shot as she was turned to the side with her right leg straight and her left leg forward. This pose helped embellish her eye-catching curves. Her long dark hair was parted to the side as it cascaded over her shoulder and down her chest. She kept her right hand by her side, and raised her left hand to her hair which helped shield her eyes from the sun. There was a fierce look across her beautiful face as she stared off-camera.

The popular YouTuber rocked a black dress from athletic wear company Alphalete. It had long sleeves, a turtleneck neckline, and a short skirt bottom. The tight-fitting piece hugged onto her chest and her curvy backside while outlining her stunning physique. O’Mahony had on a pair of peach-colored high heels, and completed the look with a pair of a black sunglasses. Her tanned skin and dark ensemble popped against the light backdrop, and fans were treated to an eyeful of her chiseled legs.

For the caption, the Irish stunner promoted the athletic wear company’s new piece. She added a black heart emoji along with three hashtags and tagged the shoot’s photographer, Evan Doherty, in the picture before uploading it on Wednesday.

Many of the social media influencer’s 699,000 Instagram followers took notice of the pic, and more than 11,000 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over 13 hours after it was posted. O’Mahony received over 80 comments in that time, as her replies were peppered with heart and heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented her figure and choice of wardrobe in the comments section.

“Looking fine on this Hump Day,” one admirer replied.

“Looking amazing,” another wrote while adding heart-eye and two heart emoji.

“The actual love of my life,” a fan commented.

“So pretty girlie!” another responded.

