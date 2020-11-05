Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Her Sideboob & Curves In Tiny Swimsuit For Latest Spicy Update

Surfer Julia Muniz sizzled in a spicy two-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the pics, she was shot wearing a revealing knitted swimsuit that flaunted her toned stomach and curves while she struck sultry poses.

The Brazilian bombshell, who is known for spending a lot of time in the water, was photographed on a beach for the steamy shoot. Muniz was joined by model Narah Baptista for the snaps as they laid out on the shore of a picturesque beach which was tagged as Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia.

Muniz’s long dark hair was slicked back and appeared soaking wet, and she scintillated in a peach-colored crocheted suit. The top had triangle cups that were attached by a ring, and thin straps that wrapped behind her neck. There was a piece of material that ran down her midsection and connected to the small bottoms which had thin straps that hugged onto her hips. Baptista rocked a multi-colored knitted bikini that was strapless, and had a ring in the middle of the bralette. She wore her hair in long twisted braids that cascaded over her shoulder.

In the first slide, Muniz laid back and rested her head on her friend’s legs and raised her right arm to protect her eyes from the sun. Both models were dusted in sand, and the sunlight made their skin glow. Viewers were given an eyeful of the 22-year-old’s sculpted stomach in the revealing ensemble.

The social media influencer laid out flat in the second slide while Baptista was seen cooling off in the water in the background. Muniz closed her eyes with her face pointed towards the sky, and fans were treated to a glimpse of her sideboob and thighs in the peach number.

For the caption, the Brazilian mentioned how the duo enjoyed playing on the beach. She tagged the shoot’s photographer, Luke Feeney, and added a heart emoji before uploading the images on Wednesday.

Many of Muniz’s 758,000 Instagram followers noticed the steamy set, and more than 5,400 found their way to the like button in just over nine hours after it went live. Her replies were littered with heart emoji, as fans filled the comments with compliments.

“The hottest thing ever is sand on wet skin…like honestly you are gorgeous,” one admirer wrote.

“Smoking,” a fan replied while adding a fire emoji.

“Unbelievably gorgeous pics Julia,” one follower commented.

“Beauty,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Muniz flaunted her figure as she posed topless in a sensual two-photo upload.