Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Abby Loses Her Chance At Happiness

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that although things are going great with Abby and Chance, the couple ultimately loses its shot at happiness, and the reason is sure to infuriate Abby. Y&R head writer and co-executive producer Josh Griffith recently discussed the big storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

Although there are issues with Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) brother Adam (Mark Grossman) and his ex-fiance Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) missing, Abby and Chance (Donny Boaz) decide that they will not allow anything to get in the way of their relationship. After Victor (Eric Braeden) asks her to attend a family meeting, Chance decides to surprise his girlfriend with a romantic proposal.

He sets up a gorgeous Thanksgiving scene in Chancellor Park and asks Abby to meet him. Intrigued, she shows up, and she is pleasantly surprised by Chance popping the question right then. Sure, they had discussed moving forward, but they hadn’t really made plans for marriage. She wasn’t expecting him to pop the question.

“Abby is overjoyed when Chance proposes. While it’s not unexpected that she and Chance would move forward with their relationship, the proposal itself is still a surprise. Chance is deeply in love with Abby and wants nothing more than for them to share a lifetime of happiness together,” teased Griffith.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Of course, Abby still remembers that it wasn’t too long ago that she got engaged to Arturo (Jason Canela), which ended in disaster. Before that, she’s also had a string of broken engagements. She wants to ensure that they go into their union with their eyes wide open as equals. She has a few stipulations before giving him her answer.

“Abby does not have the best track record with men. She trusts Chance but wants to start their relationship with a clear understanding of what their marriage will look like for the both of them,” the scribe said.

Chance totally understands why his girlfriend wants to spell things out, and he happily agrees to everything she wants. He is ready to settle down, and he’s chosen her, so he will do what it takes to secure a yes. That is enough for her, and she accepts his proposal. Things should be great, and Y&R should have two weddings coming up. However, as it usually does with her, things go sideways pretty quickly.

“Despite Abby and Chance’s best intentions, their happiness will be short-lived, thanks to more Newman family drama,” Griffith previewed.

It sounds like Adam’s devious plan ends up costing his younger sister her opportunity to settle down and start a family.