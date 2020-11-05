Suzy Cortez Sizzles In Red Jumpsuit As She Shows Off Her Ripped Body

Instagram model Suzy Cortez impressed her 2.4 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 4, saw the Miss BumBum 2019 titleholder flaunting her huge muscles while wearing skintight workout gear.

Suzy wore a formfitting halterneck red jumpsuit. It clung to her form and showed off every curve. Most prominently, her enormous thighs were on display as she flexed her quadriceps while taking the selfie.

Her long dark locks were pulled up on top of her head in a messy bun and she wore a black facemask while she posed. A thin cord indicated that she might have been wearing headphones and listening to music at the time. Finally, she completed her look with a pair of white runners that had pink and black highlights.

The model stood directly in front of a large mirror in order to capture the image. Suzy arched her back slightly as she posed and this helped to show off her muscular booty. She also threw back her shoulders as she flaunted all of her enviable figure.

Suzy was surrounded by gym equipment, indicating that she was either about to workout or had had just completed her daily exercise.

As soon as she posted the image, her fans were quick to respond. Within three hours, the photo had already garnered more than 5,300 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

The majority of posts appeared to be in Spanish. However, the single word “hermosa” was often used to describe what people thought of the workout snap. According to a Google translation, this means “beautiful” in English. The Portuguese word “Mmaravilhosa” or “wonderful’ was also used.

“Barbie Suzy Cortez,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“VЕRУ NICЕЕ,” a fan declared in all-caps.

“Muscles and more muscles,” another user stated.

“Perfect legs,” a fourth person wrote, also adding two purple heart emoji at the end of their comment.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Suzy’s latest update. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, considering the content, the muscly arm emoji also appeared regularly.

