Bebe Rexha Flaunts Killer Curves In A Cheeky Versace Swimsuit While Hitting Up The Beach In Cabo San Lucas

Bebe's boyfriend, Keyan Safyari, was with her for the beach day as well.

Bebe Rexha got ahead of the game and cast her vote early for the 2020 presidential election, so she was able to spend election day relaxing on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail captured her looking flawless on Tuesday, November 3 in a sleek one-piece swimsuit as she enjoyed a fun day in the sun with her boyfriend, cinematographer Keyan Safyari.

The 31-year-old was all smiles as she spent the day splashing around the water her new beau. The pair busted out their boogie boards to catch a few waves, and later returned to the shore to play with the star’s adorable dog bear.

Bebe looked absolutely incredible as she romped around the beach in a black Versace one-piece that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. It clung tightly to her body, especially once soaking wet, accentuating her voluptuous chest, trim waist, and toned midsection. The number had thick shoulder straps that featured a Greca design, as well as a square neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage. It also featured a low scoop-back style that showcased the blond beauty’s toned back and shoulders.

The “I’m A Mess” singer’s swimsuit also featured a cheeky cut that showcased her pert derriere. Its high-cut design took the look to the next level, as it allowed Bebe to show off her curvy hips and shapely thighs as well.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Bebe added some bling to her look with a stack of trendy statement necklaces with large gold pendants. She also sported a pair of sleek sunglasses, and wore a black Los Angeles Kings baseball cap on top of her platinum locks. Upon heading back to the shore, she slipped into a strapless white dress playing with her sweet pup, she slipped into a strapless white dress that was equally as flattering on her hourglass silhouette.

Meanwhile, the Grammy nominee’s boyfriend rocked a pair of classic black swim trunks. He matched his lady love by sporting a cap cap on top of his dark locks, though his was in support of the L.A. Dodgers.

According to The Daily Mail, Bebe and Keyan were first linked back in March as the country began shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. She recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the filmmaker, noting that she never felt lonely during quarantine because she has “a wonderful man in [my] life.”

“We like this guy. I think this is a good one. He’s a very good one,” she told the news outlet. “This guy is special. He’s loving, he takes care of me, he’s understanding of my career and what I do. My family loves him. He’s just honestly an amazing person, and he makes me happy! It just feels right.”