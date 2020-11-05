Yovanna Ventura Sizzles In Skintight Red Dress As She Shows Off Significant Underboob

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura stunned her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 4, saw the celebrity flaunting her enviable figure in a unique gown that featured a variety of cut out sections.

Yovanna wore a bright red full-length dress. The top of it had long sleeves and wrapped around her torso in several sections that helped to highlight her flat stomach. However, one daring split in the material also showed off plenty of underboob with its precarious placement.

The skirt crossed over at the front, revealing a high thigh-high split and giving her fans a view of her long, toned legs. This section also sat low over her hips and drew further attention to her midriff.

Several shots were shared with her Instagram account. The first one saw the model resting her elbow against the top rail of a large staircase. Standing side-on to the camera, Yovanna peered over her shoulder, giving a smoldering look as she did so.

The next snap was taken directly in front of the model. She rested one hand on her hip as her dark hair cascaded down her back.

The third image saw Yovanna standing with her back to the camera and looking over her shoulder once more. Because of her position, her pert derriere was the obvious focal point in the shot.

Finally, a close up of the outfit was offered and Yovanna’s supporters got to see some of the finer details of the gown as well as more of her enviable figure.

Yovanna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the photos. In less than an hour, the set had gathered an impressive 25,100 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Love that dress absolutely fabulous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You look absolutely stunning,” a fan gushed.

“Beautiful Lady [in] red,” another user stated.

“Red is definitely your color,” a fourth person wrote, also adding three fire emoji for further emphasis.

With many of the comments also in other languages, some followers decided to use emoji rather than words in an effort to avoid the language barrier. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, there were plenty of instances of the fox-with-heart-eyes and flower emoji as well.

