Mariana Morais Channels Sexy Devil Vibes In Bright Red Lingerie & Horns

Mariana Morais turned up the heat to the max in a sultry Instagram share on Wednesday afternoon. The model shared some snaps of her stunning devil-themed Halloween costume as she rocked a red strappy lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. Her ensemble was certainly enough to grab fans’ attention.

Mariana’s look included a half-cut bra made of sheer lace with sequined heart-shaped inserts over her breasts. The cups pushed her ample cleavage up just below a set of straps across the top of her chest. A studded harness ran down her torso as a vertical belt wrapped around her waist, pressing against her flat tummy and hugging her hourglass figure. The harness divided in two and fastened tightly around the top of her thighs.

Mariana paired the bra with some high-cut undies that rested just below her belly button. The sides came up above her hips and perfectly framed her shapely legs.

The bombshell babe finished her outfit with a pair of matching over-the-knee boots, rings, small silver hoops, and a devil horn headband. Mariana also sported a thick white braid intertwined with her brunette-blond locks, which were styled in a high ponytail.

In one snap, Mariana sat on a chair in the corner of a room beside a window. She leaned to one side in a way that emphasized her figure and rested her hands on her knees as she tilted her head and pursed her lips. Another photo showed the influencer sitting in a car while rocking a pair of white high-top Converse sneakers. She spread her legs slightly and flexed her ab muscles as she rested her elbow on her knee. Mariana stared at the camera with a slight smirk.

In the caption, the hottie wrote that she was “really bad.”

The post garnered more than 44,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in a few hours, proving to be a huge success with her followers. Many people showered Mariana with affection in the comments section.

“BADDEST GIRL ALIVE HANDS DOWN,” one fan wrote.

“What a perfect girl,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

“You so hooot and beautiful,” a third follower penned.

“Oooh you little devil,” a fourth fan wrote.

Mariana always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. In another post, she rocked a lacy minidress that showcased her pert booty and left almost nothing to the imagination. That post received more than 98,000 likes.