NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Emerging As ‘Most Discussed Home’ For Jrue Holiday In 2020 Offseason

More than a year since they traded Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, the New Orleans Pelicans seemed to have changed their stance about keeping veteran point guard Jrue Holiday long-term on their roster. On Twitter, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that the Pelicans are openly discussing Holiday in trade talks this offseason. As expected, several title contenders that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power have immediately expressed interest in acquiring Holiday from New Orleans.

According to Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated, the “most discussed home” for the veteran point guard this fall is the Brooklyn Nets.

“Brooklyn has been the most discussed home for Holiday, and it’s not hard to see the logic at play for a potential deal. Holiday would add an impactful defensive presence in the backcourt alongside Kyrie Irving, and he’s not a terribly ball-dominant guard. Recouping Caris LeVert and a couple of other pieces would mark a nice return, continuing New Orleans’s asset accumulation.”

Since the successful acquisition of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last free agency, the Nets have been active on the trade market, searching for their third star. Though they are yet to see their roster at its full strength, the Nets think that they need more star power around KD and Uncle Drew in order to have a better chance of conquering the Eastern Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year. Holiday may not be on the same level as Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook, but he would undeniably be an incredible addition to Brooklyn.

Holiday is capable of excelling in an off-ball capacity, making him the ideal third wheel to ball-dominant superstars like Durant and Irving. Though he’s a point guard like Uncle Drew, it wouldn’t be a problem for them to share the same backcourt since Holiday could efficiently play as a shooting guard. Holiday would give the Nets a very reliable third scoring option, playmaker, floor-spacer, and a decent perimeter defender.

Last season, he averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Holiday won’t definitely mind serving as a sidekick to Durant and Irving next year. Instead of wasting his prime years mentoring young players in New Orleans, joining the Nets would give him a realistic chance of winning his first championship ring in the 2020-21 NBA season.