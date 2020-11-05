Yuliett Torres Poses In A Car Park And Flaunts Toned Booty While Wearing Skimpy Monokini

Instagram model and actress Yuliett Torres delighted her 7.5 million followers with her recent update. The video, which was posted on Wednesday, November 4, showed the celebrity flaunting her assets while wearing a revealing monokini.

Yuliett wore a geometric patterned bathing suit that hugged her form and showed off her famous assets. The monokini included what appeared to be a zippered front and a halterneck style. A narrow section of material ran from the top of the outfit to the thong briefs. As a result of the skimpy outfit, her pert derriere was highlighted when she turned around and showed off her enviable curves.

The model stood in a car park as the camera lens panned around her toned figure. Tall buildings and some parked cars could be seen surrounding her.

As she posed, her long locks hung down over her shoulders and were styled in gentle waves.

While Yuliett was initially shown in a public spot, the clip eventually changed locations and Yuliett was then seen sitting next to an inground swimming pool. While the same buildings could be seen in the background, a tall wall also helped to give some privacy.

As she dangled her toes in the water, Yuliett smiled for the camera before reaching down and collecting some water in her hand. She then flicked it at the photographer before the video ended.

Yuliett’s dedicated followers were quick to respond after she posted the clip. Within two hours, it had already amassed a whopping 77,800 likes and more than 1,000 comments as her admirers rushed in to show their appreciation.

Many of Yuliett’s supporters posted in a variety of languages. However, the Spanish term “hermosa” popped up frequently. According to a Google translation, this word means “beautiful” in English.

“Pretty,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“I love it! So sexy!!!” a fan declared.

“Beautiful,” another user simply stated.

Many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in an effort to avoid the language barrier. The most often used appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, considering the content, the peach emoji also go a strenuous workout as well.

Yuliett often posts risqué content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday, the celebrity took to the streets in order to show off her killer figure. In that update, she shared an image in which she wore a skintight black mini dress. As she posed in public, she pulled up the bottom of her dress and revealed her blue-and-white polka dot panties.