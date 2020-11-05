Bruna Rangel Lima Puts Buns On Display In Latest Sunkissed Underwear Update

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima impressed her 4.1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 4, saw the celebrity showing off her famous derriere as she posed in her underwear. In the caption, she declared that it was hard to go wrong when choosing the fashion label Fashion Nova.

Bruna wore a plain white-and-gray underwear set but, according to her fans, the look was anything but boring. The bra top featured thin straps and a white band that ran underneath her chest and around her midriff. She teamed this with a matching thong that sat high over her curvaceous hips.

In both images, Bruna had ner back to the camera as she posed, which drew everyone’s attention to her booty. Bright sunlight also shone into the room and further accentuated the model’s fine figure.

The first snap saw the model looking over one shoulder as she pouted for the camera. One hand held a section of her golden locks and the rest hung over her shoulder.

The second image saw Bruna with her head held high as she closed her eyes and let the radiant sun stream over her features, giving her a decidedly sunkissed look. This time, her straightened locks cascaded down over her back.

Bruna posed in front of a bathroom sink, a mirror off to one side. A variety of toiletries could be seen on the low bench and a unique light fixture dangled from the ceiling.

As soon as Bruna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. In less than half an hour, the set had racked up an impressive 13,100 likes and plenty of comments from her legions of fans.

“So beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Magnificent girl!!!” a fan declared.

“GODDESS,” another user stated in all-caps.

“Very sexy,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a flower emoji at the end for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use a variety of emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Bruna’s latest update. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji. Often, her supporters used long strings of these in an effort to get their point across.

Bruna often puts her buns on display when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she wore a skintight white mini dress that helped to highlight her derriere as she headed out to do some shopping. As to be expected, her fans were instantly captivated and dived straight into the comments section in order to show their appreciation.