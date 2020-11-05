Tammy Hembrow Lets It All Hang Out In A Strapless Leopard-Print Bikini As She Soaks Up Some Sun

Tammy Hembrow is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her adoring fans. The model sent temperatures soaring on her feed on Wednesday with a stunning triple-pic update that has earned nothing but love since going live.

The 26-year-old took advantage of the day’s gorgeous weather to head outside and soak up some sun. She sat on a light pink towel and struck a number of poses for the camera, offering her 11.7 million followers a look at her scanty leopard-print swimwear from nearly every angle.

The sexy two-piece included a strapless top that let it all hang out, making for a racy display of cleavage and underboob that gave the snaps a seriously seductive vibe. It fit snugly over her voluptuous chest and featured a knotted detail in the middle of its cups that drew even more attention to the busty scene.

Tammy also sported a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as risque. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off her sculpted thighs in their entirety, as well as her pert derriere.

The Aussie hottie sat on her knees profile to the camera in the first image of the set, offering her massive online audience a close-up look at her hourglass silhouette. She tugged at the sides of her barely there swim top and closed her eyes in a blissful manner as the golden sun spilled down to illuminate her curvy frame.

She turned to face the lens for the second snap, treating her followers to the perfect view of her flat tummy and chiseled abs. She propped herself up with one of her toned arms while tilting her upper body to the side and parting her plump lips in a sensual fashion.

The final snap saw Tammy sitting with her back to the camera, though she turned her head over her shoulder to meet its lens with a sultry gaze. The angle revealed the cheeky cut of her bikini bottoms that left her enviable buns completely exposed — a view that likely sent more than a few pulses racing.

Fans of the model did not hesitate to show some love for the skin-baring new addition to her Instagram feed, with over 120,000 of them hitting the like button within the post’s first three hours of going live. Hundreds flooded the comments section with compliments for Tammy as well.

“Stunning. Love this swimsuit,” one person wrote.

“An actual goddess,” quipped another fan.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” a third follower gushed.

“Body’s insane,” added a fourth admirer.

Tammy often tantalizes her fans by flaunting her phenomenal physique in swimsuits. In another recent upload, the blond bombshell brought the heat in a ribbed white bikini and cropped denim jacket. That look proved to be another favorite, racking up over 360,000 likes and 1,407 comments to date.