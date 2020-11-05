Andreane Chamberland Sizzles In Skintight Tom & Jerry Workout Gear

Instagram model Andreane Chamberland wowed her 551,000 followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 4, saw the celebrity rocking some skintight workout gear. In the caption, she asked her avid fans which of the looks they preferred the most.

Andreane wore a black crop top and leggings that displayed a distinct Tom & Jerry pattern. The long-sleeved top featured a round neckline and a thick band underneath her chest, which put her flat stomach and smooth skin prominently on display as she posed.

The matching leggings hugged her form and helped to accentuate her toned legs and pert derriere as she stood outside in a garden. Surrounding her was a mass of fall leaves and the bare limbs of a tree could be seen to one side. A double-story house was situated behind that.

The Instagram sensation shared three photos, all showing her wearing the same unique workout attire. However, each of the images saw her posing in slightly different ways and she left it up to her admirers as to which one they preferred.

The first and third images were nearly identical. Each time, the model stood with her legs spread, one pointed to the side as she put her hand on her thigh. Her other hand rested behind her ears as she tucked some of her blond locks away from her gorgeous face.

The only true difference between the two that could be ascertained was a slight change in the tilt of her head and her hand being positioned higher up on her head.

The second image showed Andreane, once again, in a similar pose. However, this time, she smiled broadly at her intended audience.

Her long hair was straightened and parted to one side and, in all of the photographs, it cascaded down over her shoulders.

Andreane also tagged the exercise label PR Elite Body in the post, indicating where her followers could head to should they so desire to pick out the same outfit as her.

Andreane’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within eight hours, the set had gathered more than 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated fans.

“Can’t pick one all are beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are my fav,” a fan insisted.

“You look GORGEOUS in each of these photos,” another user stated.

“All,” a fourth person simply wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane shared another fall-inspired look to her Instagram account yesterday. In that update, she and Claudie Auclair showed off their killer curves in matching strappy underwear.