‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Sprawls Out On Couch In Tight Ruched Orange Dress While De-Stressing

Carrie Ann Inaba is looking like she had a tough day. The Dancing With the Stars judge shared a new post to her Instagram timeline where she talked to her 386,000 followers about the importance of taking naps. Carrie Ann said sometimes she just needs to “shut everything out,” and explained that there is so much going on right now and she has to take naps to block out all of the “noise.”

The 52-year-old admitted to shutting down her mind and going somewhere black while she escapes from the world, and noted the importance of focusing on her breathing. Carrie Ann said once she gets to “that place” she can bounce back instantly and feel refreshed and ready to take on the rest of the day.

To go with her lengthy caption, Carrie Ann shared a photo of herself taking one of these naps, which she appeared to take more glamorously than most people. In the image, The Talk host laid down with her eyes closed on a blue couch with a fluffy neon blue pillow. She sported an orange knee-length dress which was form-fitting and featured a ruched design running throughout it.

Carrie Ann sprawled out, twisting her body while holding one hand above her head and resting the other on her stomach. She wore a few gold rings and had one gold bangle bracelet to match.

While Carrie Ann didn’t note what she needed to take a break from, the DWTS judge has been dealing with her fair share of criticism lately. Many viewers of the show have had issues with the way she has judged Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev throughout the season, accusing her of being unfair solely because Artem is her ex-boyfriend. In addition to the criticism of her judging, Carrie Ann has also been blasted for her wig choices this year as well as her wardrobe.

Carrie Ann received support from some of her diehard fans in the comments section of the new post.

“I absolutely love your judging….the one I look forward to the most,” one supporter wrote.

“You’re still my favorite judge – me & my mom’s!” another added.

The dancing expert unfortunately also received some criticism underneath the new picture.

“You should be nicer to the contestants since most of them are rookies. You are expecting perfection for someone that knows very little. You should be giving them advice not tearing them down,” one user wrote.

“Have a nap before you go ob [sic] dancing with the stars, you might give the right scores to the right people,” a second said.