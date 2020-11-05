Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Two Different Looks, Beast Vs. Wifey Mode

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo flaunted her incredible figure to her 1.6 million Instagram followers as she showed off two entirely different looks. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 4, saw the celebrity rocking two entirely different modes.

Qimmah shared a composite image of the two looks. The first, she declared was her in “beast mode.” In this image, she wore a cropped black T-shirt and matching booty shorts. The workout gear helped to highlight her chiseled physique, showing off her washboard abs and muscular legs.

She completed this look with a pair of red-and-white runners and had her curly locks pulled back into a ponytail as she leaned against a shelf that held a variety of weights.

The second photograph saw Qimmah standing with her back to the camera while she wore a skin-tight yellow dress. This item of clothing also hugged her form, once again drawing attention to her enviable figure. However, with the long skirt, many of her muscles were covered, giving the celebrity a softer look. This was further enhanced by way of her hairstyle, which was a gently-styled bob. On her feet, she wore white slides.

The fitness guru also looked over her shoulder as the image was captured and smiled demurely for the photographer.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the snaps. Within three hours, the photo had already amassed an impressive 15,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated supporters.

It seemed that many people couldn’t decide which look they preferred.

“The world needs both,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Both mode,” a fan stated, obviously unable to decide which look they liked best.

“BEAST MODE ALL DAMN DAY,” another user declared in all-caps.

“Beast Wifey,” a fourth person joked, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to show their thoughts by using emoji rather than words. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, as is often the case with Qimmah’s posts, variations on the muscly arm emoji were also scattered throughout the comments section.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah shared her first look back on October 15. However, in that update, she shared two snaps. The first being the one posted today and the second one giving her fans a close-up view of her famous abs in the tight-fitting exercise gear.

Of course, many people are more familiar with Qimmah’s fiercer look rather than the more subdued “wifey” one when it comes to her Instagram content.