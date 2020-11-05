‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Baby Girl’s Name & Shares Adorable Snapshots

Dancing with the Stars dancer Lindsay Arnold took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share a precious update with her followers. She revealed the name of her newborn girl and shared some details about the little one’s arrival.

Just a couple of days ago, Lindsay teased that something big had happened. She was in a hospital bed in the snapshot she shared, and soon all of her DWTS fans learned that she had delivered her baby.

The dancer had shared a few additional photos since then. However, it wasn’t until this post that she revealed the name she and her husband Sam Cusick had chosen. Lindsay also detailed some meaningful tidbits about the situation.

Lindsay’s post contained three pictures of the infant and revealed that her name is Sage Jill Cusick. The newborn wore a white onesie with three buttons down the front and a brown leaf pattern dotting the fabric. A matching brown headband covered her head and she had her arms raised next to her face as she slept.

A sweet little yawn and a bit of a stretch were shown in the second and third photos.

The Dancing with the Stars pro said that Sage was 7 pounds, 10 ounces at her birth, and came in at 19 inches long. Lindsay’s water broke at about 3:30 a.m. on November 2, and she and her husband headed straight to the hospital.

Unfortunately, the little one was still breech, and Lindsay’s contractions escalated rapidly. The medical team did a C-section and the infant was delivered at 6:07 a.m.

As it happens, Sage’s date of birth is a very special one for Lindsay and Sam. Exactly one year ago on November 2nd, his mother died. Now, the baby shares her middle name with that of her “angel grandmother.”

Lindsay’s post immediately went viral among her nearly 880,000 Instagram followers. In just three hours, the update had already received 175,000 likes and 4,100 comments.

Many of Lindsay’s fellow DWTS cast members showered her with comments of support, as did quite a few former show contestants. Plenty of fans quickly chimed in as well.

“What a beautiful blessing. No doubt she was meant to come into this world on the same day. Love you guys. Congratulations again on your sweet little girl,” one person wrote.

“She is ADORABLE Also the name is soooooo cute and suits her so much,” someone else noted.

“So beautiful and truly a gift from Sam’s mom!” another follower detailed.

“Wow, what an amazing story! Love that she was born on such a special day for you guys. She is beautiful!” commented another follower.

Dancing with the Stars fans were clearly smitten with the little one and thrilled to get these additional photos and updates from Lindsay. Everybody will certainly be anxious to see more in the days ahead as well.