Alessandra Ambrosio Smolders In Stylish Mustard Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned many of her 10.2 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, November 4, in her most recent post. The Brazilian supermodel took to the popular social media app to upload a photo of herself dressed in a stylish bikini that put her flawless figure fully on display.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed in a well-lit space with a palm tree in the background. She was captured from the right as she leaned against a blank wall. Ambrosio tilted her head down while allowing her lips to hang slightly open, in a dreamy expression. She used both hands to pull at her bikini bottoms.

Ambrosio was sporting a mustard yellow two-piece bathing suit that matched her golden complexion. Her top boasted small triangles with a medium elastic band running along the bottom edges and thin strings stretching over her shoulders.

The bottoms featured a V-shaped front that showcased her lower stomach. As she indicated via the tag, her suit was from Gal Florida, the brand of beachwear she launched last year.

She also had on a white cover-up, which she wore off her shoulders for a sexy look. Ambrosio accessorized her ensemble with a soft yellow wide-brimmed hat and a pair of dangling silver earrings.

Ambrosio tagged fashion stylist Heather Smith Styles and the photography place Studio Eminence.

The picture proved to be popular with her fans, garnering more than 24,700 likes and upwards of 150 comments within just one hour. They took to the comments section to share their admiration for Ambrosio, showering her with compliments.

“That’s a fantastic photo and I wish you a nice day, dear Alessandra,” one admirer raved.

“Wow.. love the outfit… the color… wee bonita..” another user replied, using the Portuguese word for “beauty.”

“You are so golden and perfect 😉 How is your day going so far?? I am just waiting on the election results,” a third follower raved.

“You are the most beautiful and best girl in the whole world for me my beautiful my heart my love,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Ambrosio often uses her strong social media presence to promote the pieces from her brand. Last week, she uploaded an image in which she wore a lavender two-piece from the Underwater Dream collection, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. It included a straight-cut top with rectangular cups that ruched along the strings. A cutout in the middle teased a bit of cleavage. Her matching bottoms boasted a classic design, with thin side ties that sat low on her hips.