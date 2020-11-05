Stassie Karanikolaou Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In An Iridescent Lace Corset & Matching Panties

Stassie's lingerie look was from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line.

Stassie Karanikolaou gave her 9.5 million Instagram followers a hump day treat today when she went scantily clad in a sizzling selfie. The BFF of Kylie Jenner slipped into a “dreamy” lingerie look from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty clothing line that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves.

Stassie stood in the middle of her bedroom for the breathtaking new addition to her feed. She posed in front of a full-length mirror with one hand on her hips while holding her cell phone up by her head in the other. Her gaze was fixated on the screen of her device, ensuring that she was able to capture the shot at the perfect angle to give her followers a full look at her barely there ensemble.

The 23-year-old looked like a total smokeshow as she flaunted her phenomenal physique in a gray corset that fit her like a glove. The lacy piece featured an iridescent floral design along its bodice that glistened underneath the room’s bright lights, causing it to illuminate in a gorgeous blue hue. Its daringly low-cut neckline made for a racy display of cleavage that was further enhanced by the garment’s underwire-style cups. The piece also featured a set of thin garter straps that hung from its frilly hemline over Stassie’s shapely thighs.

The brunette beauty also sported a pair of sheer lace panties with the same iridescent floral pattern. The lingerie showcased her curvy hips and toned legs thanks to its high-cut design, adding another seductive vibe to the sizzling snap. It had a flirty scalloped trim along its hemlines and a thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, helping to accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Stassie kept her look simple, accessorizing with a set of dainty beaded bracelets on one of her wrists. She also left her dark locks down for the shot. They were flipped over to one side of her head and spilled down her shoulder in an effortless style.

It wasn’t long before fans began taking notice of the spicy new upload on Stassie’s feed. It has amassed more than 300,000 likes within less than one hour of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“This set is everything on you,” one person wrote.

“Goddess,” praised another fan.

“As Paris Hilton would say, that’s HOT,” a third follower quipped.

“Body goals,” added a fourth admirer.

Others noted how lucky Stassie’s rumored new beau, actor Noah Centineo, was for having such a beautiful girlfriend.

Scantily clad or not, Stassie’s social media posts always seem to impress her adoring fans. Last week, the stunner sent temperatures soaring when she showcased her killer figure in a sheer mesh ensemble. That look proved popular as well, racking up over 837,000 likes and 1,996 comments to date.