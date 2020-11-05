Ashley Resch Lays In Bed And Teases Fans With A Topless Pose

Canadian Instagram model Ashley Resch wowed her 936,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 4, saw the celebrity laying topless on a bed. In the caption, she declared that she was at home for the daring snap and her fans were quick to comment on the alluring pose.

Ashley appeared to be entirely naked as she laid on her stomach. Resting her head on one hand, she turned and face the camera, giving a smoldering pout as she did so. With the position of her body, plenty of her sideboob was on display as she rested on the crisp white sheets.

Her blonde locks were styled in gentle waves and parted to the side. As she tilted her head, her hair tumbled down around her shoulders and back.

A section of bright sunlight streamed in over the model and this helped to highlight her gorgeous features while leaving parts of her body in shade. This drew the attention directly to her face and further highlighted her smooth skin and sunkissed look.

Directly surrounding Ashley was a variety of potted plants and some fluffy white pillows. A large open window could be seen behind her and a balcony beyond that. A row of buildings also indicated that the model was possibly in a city setting.

Ashley tagged the photographer Estuard Guinea in the post, giving him credit for the stunning shot.

Ashley’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within two hours, the photo had already garnered more than 6,100 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Smoldering,” one follower simply stated in the comments section.

“Awh your so cute girl x,” a fan wrote.

“The sun illuminates the moon just as your gaze illuminates my heart,” another user gushed poetically.

“So beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using a row of yellow hearts for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words when it came to showing how they felt about Ashley’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, the kissing emoji also got a serious workout as well.

Ashley often shows off her voluptuous curves when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently sported a black zip-down top, teasing her fans with her deep cleavage and asking her supporters which pic in the set they preferred. As they dived in to make their choice, it was a hard call between her serious pose and the smiling one.