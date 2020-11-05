Camila Bernal Stuns Fans In Minuscule Blue String Bikini

Camila Bernal bared her hourglass figure on Wednesday, November 4, when she treated her 1.4 million Instagram followers to a risque photo of herself clad in a minuscule bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

The Instagram star was photographed in front of a low white wall while a blue mirrored surface filled the background, reflecting large buildings. Bernal faced the camera as she leaned slightly forward, pressing her booty against the wall. Her legs were hips-width distance apart, highlighting her thighs and showcasing her curvy shape.

She turned her head to the right as she smiled widely, focusing her eyes at a point in the distance. She used one hand to teasingly tug at the middle string of her bikini top. The other hand was by her shoulder, as if she had been flipping her hair.

Bernal wore a light blue two-piece bathing suit that matched the photo’s background and complemented her skin tone. The bra featured small triangles that sat high, showcasing a good amount of underboob and sideboob. Its matching bottoms boasted thin sides that tied into bows, which she placed high on her waist, baring her wide hips. The front was ruched and low, showing off her lower stomach.

Bernal had her dark brown hair in a middle part. She wore it in perfect straight strands that fell around her shoulders and down her back. She took to the caption to note that she was “playing for keeps.”

The post has attracted more than 9,200 likes and over 120 comments within just a couple of hours. Her fans used the provided space below the pic to tease Bernal with witty remarks while also praising her womanly figure and ‘kini.

“[I]’m still a glacier boi and u still icy,” one of her fans wrote.

“Thicker than a spoonful of peanut butter,” chimed in another user.

“How you get that [peach emoji] to fit in the photo frame though?” a third on asked, and Bernal responded that “it’s always asking for@some screen time.”

“[H]ow u give birth and still look this good,” a fourth admirer asked of the mother-of-one.

Bernal has a great figure and she likes to show it. As previously written by The Inquisitr, she shared another video to the social media platform earlier this week, one in which she could be seen jiggling her lower body while wearing a skimpy outfit.

She had on a pair of nude shorts made from a stretchy fabric that closely hugged her derriere. Its hems were just below her cheeks, accentuating their round shape.