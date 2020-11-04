Australian Model Jem Wolfie Smolders In A Red, White, And Blue Bikini

Jem Wolfie has been on an Instagram posting-spree as of late. The Australian model took to her account on November 4 to share her second photo in as many days that showcased her incredible figure.

The photo captured the model posed outside. The background was slightly blurred, but a few large posts were able to be distinguished. Jem posed in the center of the frame, looking off into the distance with her lips slightly parted. She turned her figure in profile and playfully tugged at the sides of her bikini bottoms. Though she is not from the states, the model and social media influencer sent love to America the day after the election, saying that she was “hoping for a positive change.” She also shared that the United States has a “huge place” in her heart, and she will keep dreaming about it since she couldn’t visit in 2020.

Jem opted for an American flag-print bikini that showed off her bombshell curves. On top, she sported a traditional triangle top with minuscule cups that hardly contained her ample assets. The suit’s body was navy blue, and it was patterned with white stars, drawing further attention to Jem’s bust. A multi-colored set of strings held the cups together, and it had thin white straps that were snug on her shoulders.

The bottoms of her ensemble were equally as hot. The front of the suit rode a few inches below Jem’s navel, highlighting her taut tummy and hourglass curves. The sides had the same multi-colored strings that were worn high on Jem’s hips, exposing her shapely thighs in their entirety. She kept her accessories simple, adding only a silver necklace to her bronze collar. Jem styled her long locks with a deep side part, and they spilled over her shoulders and back.

As of this writing, Jem’s skin-baring snap has only been live for a few hours, but it’s amassed more than 68,000 likes and 700-plus comments from her eager audience. Most social media users were quick to compliment Jem on her fit physique, while a few more applauded her for sharing such a heartfelt caption.

“Such a great view here. You take care of yourself. Thanks for thinking of us all,” one follower wrote, adding a few red heart emoji.

“That’s right, this is a second home for you regardless of the chaos we still love you,” a second social media user wrote.

“As a Native American, I thank you for the concern and pic. Frickin sweet,” a third chimed in with the addition of a few flames.

“Looking gorgeous as usual,” one more gushed.