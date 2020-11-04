Casi Davis Bares Enviable Buns As She Celebrates ‘Hoodie Season’

Casi Davis thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, November 4, with her latest update. The fitness model and trainer shared a couple of snapshots in which she rocked just thong bottoms and a sweatshirt, baring her tight glutes – much to the delight of her fans.

The first in the two-part series captured Davis sitting on a sink as she held her phone above her shoulder to snap the selfie. She had her back turned toward the mirror, making her toned booty the focus of the picture.

For the second shot, Davis faced the viewer, flaunting her taut stomach. She lifted one leg, resting her foot on the bathtub for a pose that highlighted her muscular quads.

On her lower body, Davis rocked a pair of black underwear bottoms that bared plenty of skin. She pulled the sides up high on her body, creating a U shape along the front. This placement did wonders for her figure, enhancing the contrast between her slender waist and curvy hips. Its barely there back showcased Davis’s derriere.

She paired the bottoms with a matching black hooded sweatshirt, which she lifted in one of the pics to expose her midriff.

Davis wore her blond hair parted on the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back.

In the caption, Davis said she was celebrating the arrival of “hoodie season.” She also revealed that her outfit was courtesy of boohooMAN, indicating the post was an ad for the clothing brand.

Within three hours of going live, the post has attracted more than 29,400 likes and over 200 comments. Her followers used the occasion to praise her fit physique and to interact with Davis.

“Cute beautiful body and stomach and underwear and everything,” one of her fans gushed.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” a second user wrote.

“Only your cheeks can save this nation Casi,” replied a third follower.

“So is it cold in there or hot? bikini wit a hoodie dats a new one,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Davis can often be seen flaunting her gym-honed figure on her Instagram feed. Earlier this week, she posted a couple of snapshots that captured her at the beach while sporting a nude one-piece swimsuit, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. It featured a skimpy back that once again put her backside front and center. In the first image, she kneeled down in the sand while allowing the waves to crash against her legs. She lay on her stomach in the second.