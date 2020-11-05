Celeste Bright Goes Pantsless While Wearing Pink Hooded Sweatshirt

On Wednesday, November 4, American model Celeste Bright shared a series of stunning snaps with her 682,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing in front of a wood and glass door next to green foliage. A palm tree and what appeared to be a house could be seen in the reflection of the glass. Celeste opted to go pantsless for the photo, allowing fans to get a good view of her toned thighs. She did, however, have on a slightly baggy pink tie-dye hooded sweatshirt from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks in tousled waves. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, Celeste leaned against the door and touched the hem of her sweatshirt. She tilted her head and looked directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by turning to the side. She brought her hands together and continued to focus her attention on the photographer.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation noted that she has a fondness for “oversized hoodies.” She also advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The update seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Quite a few of Celeste’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Always beautiful with amazing perfect poses,” wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eye and a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You look so good in the hoodie,” added a different devotee.

“You have the most beautiful, radiant eyes,” remarked another admirer.

“Absolutely gorgeous sweetheart have a wonderful day!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

Some admirers, however, seemed unable to find the right words and instead, used a trail of emoji to express praise for the model.

Celeste engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her fantastic figure. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, Celeste recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black cropped long-sleeved top and a pair of matching skimpy underwear. That post has been liked over 29,000 times since it was shared.