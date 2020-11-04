UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Flaunts Her Curves In Tight-Fitting Workout Gear

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich showcased her athletic figure in a body-hugging ensemble in two photos for her latest Instagram update. In the snaps, she was shot wearing a tight-fitting jacket along with leggings that accentuated her curves.

The 29-year-old has been in intense training to prepare for her upcoming bout in the octagon, and in these pics she looked fashionable while prepping for a workout session. She was photographed standing on a driveway in front of a white garage door which helped highlight her sporty outfit.

Ostovich had her long black hair parted in the middle with twisted bangs hanging on the side of her pretty face. The 125-pounder rocked a zip-up cropped jacket with thumb holes in the sleeves. It had white, light blue, and dark blue coloring, and wrapped tightly around her chest. She also wore a pair of high-waist charcoal-colored leggings from LilyKoi Kulture that outlined her legs. Ostovich completed the look with a pair of black sneakers, and a trio of necklaces.

In the first pic, the Hawaiian was captured for a full-body shot as she stood on the toes of her left foot to further embellish her curvy figure. There were graphics added to the photo to make it resemble a magazine cover that was titled “Gym’s Overrated” with a barcode on the right and “Couch Lifting” on the left. Ostovich raised a hand to her bangs, and kept the other behind her legs.

The MMA fighter stood in the same spot for the second slide, but this time she held her left hand in front of her midsection while her right held a bottle of water by her side. Ostovich’s hourglass physique was outlined against the light backdrop, and viewers caught a glimpse of her jaw-dropping curves.

For the caption, the flyweight instructed her followers to eat healthy, stay hydrated, and to pray. She added praying hands and water emoji along with two hashtags including “#postworkout” before uploading the images on Wednesday.

Many of Ostovich’s 711,000 Instagram followers flocked to the set, and more than 21,000 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over four hours. She received nearly 150 comments in that time, as her replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Gym time… but make it fashion,” one follower wrote.

“Okay, I see you,” another replied while adding three heart-eye emoji.

“It’s your bod in those @lilykoikulture leggings for me,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful as ever Rach,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Ostovich showed off serious cleavage in a sports bra during a training session.