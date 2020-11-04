‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Shares Sweet Pics From Her Bumblebee-Themed Gender Reveal Party

The Bravo star created buzz with party pics, but kept her baby's gender a secret.

Scheana Shay shared photos from her baby’s gender reveal party, but she kept the outcome a secret.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who recently announced she is pregnant with her boyfriend Brock Davies’ child, posted a series of sweet photos from their reveal party to her Instagram page, but kept the confetti-filled finale black and white.

Scheana shared six snaps with the 1. 2 million followers on her social media page.

In the first photo, she wore a bright yellow jumpsuit as she posed alongside fellow mom-to-be Brittany Cartwright. The Vanderpump Rules co-stars are due to their babies within days for each other next April. In the pic, the two pals cradled their bumps as they stood arm in arm.

A second snap featured Scheana snuggling with another pregnant pal, Stacie Adams, at the outdoor bash.

The Bravo beauty also shared a poolside pic as she chatted with her former co-star Kristen Doute. Another snap showed a table full of cookies and treats alongside a sign that announced, “A little honey is on the way.”

A separate table boasted a display of bee-shaped lollipop favors next to a framed copy of the baby’s sonogram.

A final photo showed Scheana and Brock kissing as strips of either blue or pink confetti flew around them to reveal if they are having a boy or a girl. Because the photo was posted in black and white, fans couldn’t tell what color the confetti pieces were.

In her caption, Scheana described the day as the most “magical” ever as she thanked her loved ones for making it so special.

But in the comments section, followers were confused as to why she kept the most important detail a secret.

“Why post all this if u don’t tell what the gender is?” one follower asked.

“To watch my actual party and not only care about the end result. You’ll find out next week!” Scheana promised.

When another fan noted that it’s Scheana’s pregnancy and her choice, the Bravo star replied to the comment.

“Thank you!!!!! It’s fun to have an amazing secret! Lol,” Scheana wrote.

Another commenter praised Scheana for giving her fans a Vanderpump Rules style cliffhanger instead of spilling all of the details at once.

“We need a spoiler alert!” another fan chimed in.

Scheana has been very vocal about her pregnancy journey, so fans can expect plenty of updates over the next few months. The happy news of the Bravo star’s pregnancy came four months after she suffered a miscarriage.