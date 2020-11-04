Michigan Called For Joe Biden, But Donald Trump Has ‘Claimed’ It, Along With Pennsylvania & Other States

The New York Times has called Michigan for Joe Biden, but President Donald Trump tweeted shortly thereafter that he has “claimed” the state, as well as some others, “for Electoral Vote purposes.”

Michigan, which carries 16 electoral votes, was called for Biden Wednesday afternoon, with the former Vice President nabbing 49.8 percent or 2,684,200 votes. Trump received 2,617,060 votes, or 48.6 percent of the votes cast.

Michigan was reporting that 97 percent of the expected votes had been counted by Wednesday afternoon.

Trump responded to the news, saying that he was claiming Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan, though it wasn’t clear under what legal precedence he was doing so.

“We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead,” he wrote.

He also asserted, without evidence, that there had been ballots tossed out that could impact the tally.

“Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact, there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!” he added.

Twitter added a note to the initial post, saying that “Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.” The second portion of his message was hidden behind a warning that it may be misleading.

“Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” the label read.

Other than Michigan, none of the others mentioned in his message have yet to be declared one way or the other.

Of the people who voted, 43 percent of men went for Biden, while 57 percent of women did so. Whites cast their ballots for Trump at a rate of 55 percent, while Black voters supported Biden 89 percent. Hispanic/Latino voters did the same, at 59 percent.

Younger and older voters skewed Biden, while those in the age range of 30-44 went for Trump.

Earlier in the day, the incumbent president had suggested that there was potentially fraud taking place in the ballot counting, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Trump is likely to take Alaska, which means that he needs Pennsylvania and the three other of the swing states up for grabs to win. Currently, Biden leads in Nevada, while Trump leads in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. He’ll need all of them in order to win the election.