Gabby Epstein Slays In Yellow Bikini: ‘Lil Pisces Baby’

Gabby Epstein exposed her ample assets in a miniscule yellow bikini on Wednesday afternoon. The model flashed her fit figure in the swimwear as she spent some time on the water for her latest Instagram update.

In the sexy shots, Gabby looked like a total smokeshow in the two-piece, which helped to flaunt her sun kissed skin. The teeny top featured barely there material and a low-cut neckline that gave fans a peek at her ample cleavage and underboob. The spaghetti straps also highlighted her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high over her voluptuous hips as they clung to her tiny waist and highlighted her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also front in center in the snaps.

She complemented the bathing suit with gold hoop earrings and matching layered chains around her neck.

In the first photo, Gabby appeared to stand on a boat in front of the water as she arched her back and lifted her shoulders. Her chin was tilted downward as her hair blew across her face.

The second shot featured her lifting her head toward the sky and closing her eyes as she basked in the sunlight with her hip pushed out. In the background of the shots, a white sand beach and clear blue sky were visible.

Gabby wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that hung down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, the model revealed that she was right at home near the water, crediting her zodiac sign, Pisces, for her love of the ocean.

Gabby’s 2.3 million followers wasted no time sharing their support for the snaps. The pics garnered more than 30,000 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left over 320 comments during that time.

“That color really suits you,” one follower declared.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” declared another.

“You make being Pisces cool again!! much love from [a] fellow fish,” a third user wrote.

“Can’t really get more perfect than that,” a fourth comment read.

The blond bombshell doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flaunting her flawless physique in her online photos. She’s become known for showing some skin in skimpy outfits on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabby drew the eyes of her followers last week when she posed in a pair of teeny black bikini bottoms and an unbuttoned white shirt for a recent social media share. That post has pulled in more than 63,000 likes and over 430 comments thus far.