Katya Elise Henry Puts Her Bombshell Curves On Display In Pink Booty Shorts & A Sweater: ‘When Life Hits…’

Katya Elise Henry took to Instagram on Wednesday to flaunt her hourglass curves in a new trio of photos. The snapshots were selfies she took in a bathroom, a spot that people may have noticed before. Ultimately, however, her 7.8 million followers seemed singularly focused on how the hot-pink ensemble she chose highlighted her incredibly fit physique.

The 26-year-old wore a curve-hugging pair of booty shorts that she signaled were from her Workouts By Katya line of activewear. In her caption, she noted that she had created these by cutting off a pair of her leggings. They were cut quite short and the fabric rolled up just a bit along her upper thighs.

The thick waistband accentuated Katya’s slim waist and the fabric clung to her curvy hips. A belly button ring could be seen just above where the sports rested and a tattoo was visible along her side.

She added a long-sleeved pink sweater that was a slightly darker shade than her shorts. She pulled the bottom hem up over her chest to show off her rock-hard abs. Katya also wore a black face mask as she snapped these shots in what appeared to be a large, public bathroom.

Katya’s long, dark hair was styled with a center part and the locks hung straight down her back. She cocked a hip in the first photo, then turned to show off her peachy posterior in the second shot.

The second photo was all about that bubbly booty. However, a hint of Katya’s bare back could be seen as well since her sweater was still scrunched up.

The third photo showed the brunette beauty from the front again. For this one, she stood straight as she faced the mirror and showed off both her hourglass curves and chiseled abs.

In her caption, Katya suggested that a good workout was fabulous therapy for when life got tough. She promoted her upcoming fitness challenge and her Instagram followers had a massive reaction to these photos.

In just an hour, more than 115,000 likes and 600 comments came in from fans who found her snaps to be sizzling-hot.

“What a amazing beauty you are. Inside and out,” one person declared.

“so this is what perfection looks like!!” gushed a fan.

Quite a few of Katya’s followers referenced her current boyfriend, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro in the notes they left for her. It seems that is a trend that has become quite common with her posts.

For example, the same thing could be seen in a recent set of snaps featuring Katya showing off her ample assets in a leopard-print two-piece bathing suit. Whether people referenced Tyler or not, it was clear that everybody loved this new array of snapshots and could hardly contain their enthusiasm.

“This should have a billion likes,” determined an impressed fan.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” someone else noted.