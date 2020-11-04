Sommer Ray Taunts Followers In Cheeky Blue Thong Bodysuit: ‘Let’s Get Physical’

Sommer Ray gave her 25.5 million followers something to talk about this week. On November 4, the Instagram sensation shared a series of new photos to her feed that showcased her enviable physique. In the seven new pictures, Sommer sported a tight, blue, thong bodysuit that highlighted her famous rump. The garb had spaghetti straps and a shimmery, faded polka dot pattern.

In the images, Sommer stretched her body out while lying on the floor of a gym with mirrors lining the walls. The fitness guru laid on her side and twisted her back to show off her booty. She also arched her back and lifted her stomach off the floor in some images. In others, she flipped over, stretching her torso toward the ceiling.

She teased her followers with a caption that read “let’s get physical.” Sommer added the flexing and lighting bolt emoji for extra emphasis.

The blond wore her long hair down in loose waves that were swept over to one side in most of the photos. She paired her tiny bodysuit with silver rings on almost every one of her fingers. She also wore black athletic wraps, giving a throwback vibe to her workout ensemble.

The new post got a whole lot of attention from her millions of followers, bringing in over 250,000 likes in less than half an hour. The photographs also brought in almost 2,000 comments from fans, which ranged from marriage proposals to emoji explosions. The peach emoji was the most common one used in the comments section, a reference to her famous rump. The blue heart, to match her bold outfit color, also made several appearances. Those who could find the words spelled out their sentiments below the sexy new pics.

“Well this just blessed my week,” one admirer wrote.

“You’re so amazing queen I really wish you the best and I hope that you’ll always be happy keep shining!” a Sommer Ray fan page wrote, adding yellow hearts.

“Marry me, seriously,” a third user proposed.

The hot new photos are the first Sommer has shared with her Instagram visitors this month. The model took a few days off from posting after Halloween.

The sexy October snaps she previously shared were enough to hold her admirers over, though. Sommer posed in a see-through tiger-print catsuit and wore nothing but a thong and pasties underneath. The Halloween snapshot quickly rose through the ranks as one of Sommer’s most popular post’s ever, bringing in over 1.3 million likes and 5,000 comments.