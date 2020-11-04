Sommer Ray Taunts Followers In Cheeky Blue Thong Bodysuit: ‘Let’s Get Physical’

Sommer Ray is giving her 25.5 million followers something to talk about this week. On November 4, the Instagram sensation shared a series of new photos to her timeline, which showcased her enviable physique. In the seven new pictures, Sommer sported a tight blue thong bodysuit which highlighted her famous rump. The garb had spaghetti straps and a shimmery faded polka dot pattern and was pulled tightly up her behind.

In the images, Sommer stretched her body out while lying on the floor of a gym which had mirrors lined along the walls. The fitness guru laid on her side, while twisting her back to show off her booty, which stole the show. She also posed while arching her back as her stomach was picked up off the floor. She flipped over in other pictures stretching her torso towards the ceiling while taunting her followers with a caption that read “let’s get physical.” Sommer added the flexing and lighting bolt emoji for extra emphasis.

The blond wore her long signature hair down and in loose waves swept over to one side in most of the images. She paired her tiny bodysuit with silver rings which adorned almost every one of her fingers. Also on her hands were black athletic wraps, giving a throwback appearance to her workout ensemble.

The new post garnered a whole lot of attending from her millions of followers, bringing in over 250,000 likes in less than half an hour. The photographs also brought in almost 2,000 comments from fans, which ranged from marriage proposals to emoji explosions. Most of the emoji that filled the comments section included the peach to note her famous rump, and the blue heart to match her bold outfit color. Those who could find the words spelled out their sentiments below the sexy new pics.

“Well this just blessed my week,” one admirer wrote.

“You’re so amazing queen I really wish you the best and I hope that you’ll always be happy keep shining!” a Sommer Ray fan page wrote with yellow hearts.

“Marry me, seriously,” a third user proposed.

The hot new photos are the first Sommer has shared with her Instagram visitors this month, after taking a few days off from posting after Halloween. The sexy October snaps she previously shared were enough to hold her admirers over, as Sommer posed in a see-through tiger-print catsuit, and wore nothing but a thong and pasties underneath. The Halloween snapshot quickly rose through the ranks as one of Sommer’s most popular post’s ever, bringing in over 1.3 million likes and 5,000 comments.