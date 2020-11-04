Angeline Varona Shows Off Killer Curves In Turquoise Bikini

Brunette model Angeline Varona knows how to make a bikini look good. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to show off her fit physique in a turquoise number that featured sexy straps and gold details.

Angeline’s swimsuit top had an interesting shape in that the cups had two straps that wrapped around her neck with one set crisscrossing on her chest, drawing the eye to her ample cleavage. The top also had another strap that wrapped around her upper abdomen that featured a gold detail in the middle. The bottoms had a low-cut front and two straps on the sides, which were pulled high on her hips. They also featured the same gold elements, adding a chic vibe to the set.

The popular influencer accessorized her look with a pair of large, dangle feather earrings and ankle bracelets.

Angeline wore a bold white polish on her nails.

The model’s hair was styled in loose waves, and she wore it tossed over one shoulder with a deep side part.

The post was geotagged in Tulum, Mexico. The camera captured Angeline sitting on a white lounge chair that was situated in front of a patch of tropical greenery. Two matching pillows adorned with colorful embroidery patterns leaned against the back of the chair.

Angeline sat with her legs parted with one leg folded in front of her while her other leg was off to the side of her body. She placed one hand on the chair beside her and her other hand between her legs. The pose showed off her toned thighs and the sexy curve of her hip. Also on display was her hourglass shape and flat abs. With her back straight, she flaunted her chest while she gazed at the lens with a sultry expression on her face.

The post was a smash hit among Angeline’s 2.6 followers, with more than 32,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens of them took to the comments to dole out the compliments.

“You’ve literally now become one of my all time fav person here on IG and I freakin’ love all of your lit and insanely beautiful posts,” gushed one admirer.

“Ooh yes! You’re so unbelievably gorgeous a masterpiece,” a second instagram user wrote, adding a heart-eye smiley face and rd heart emoji.

“Love the photo! You’re crushing it as always,” a third follower chimed in.

“Oooooph I know you’ve done a ton of work and all but this one is SUCH a winner,” a fourth comment read.