‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Sally Sees An Unexpected Friend

The episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on Wednesday, November 4, featured a confrontation between Adam and Chelsea, and later she was kidnapped. Sally ran into a familiar face in Theo, and Summer warned her about him. Sharon enjoyed life post-cancer, and Faith struggled with continued bullying.

At his penthouse, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) begged Adam (Mark Grossman) to think of Connor (Judah Mackey) before he did anything he couldn’t take back. Adam acted offended that Chelsea thought the worst of him, but she didn’t buy his explanation that he wanted new office space. The schematic on Adam’s computer had a red X on the main office at Newman Tower. After Chelsea left, Adam called somebody and told the person he needed something taken care of right then. After that, he told young Adam (Dane West) that it was too late to change course.

At Jabot, Jack (Peter Bergman) recognizes Sally (Courtney Hope) by reputation, and he tells Summer (Hunter King) she is part of Spectra Fashions in Los Angeles, which Summer had heard of before. Jack asked Summer to take Sally for coffee at Crimson Lights. On the patio at the coffee shop, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) clashed over Dina’s (Marla Adams) memorial. Kyle refused to argue with his cousin and stalked off. When Summer and Sally walked in, she recognized Theo from her time in New York City. Theo offered to buy her dinner, and when they walked away, Summer warned her new friend that Theo was dangerous. Sally felt she could handle him just fine.

Francis Specker / CBS

Inside, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) worried that Sharon (Sharon Case) should take things slower. Sharon refused, though, saying she delighted in her daily life since beating cancer. Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) came in unexpectedly when she was supposed to stay at a sleepover. Sharon was happy, but Mariah felt concerned about her little sister. They talked, but instead of getting to the bottom of Faith’s problems, the teen asked Mariah to tell her about her younger days. Mariah gave her sister some good advice. As Mariah, Rey, and Sharon discussed wedding plans, Faith received another bullying text.

At Chancellor mansion, Chelsea told Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) that she needed to see Chance (Donny Boaz). Chloe worried that something was wrong, but Chelsea reassured her friend. Chloe left, and she found Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chance in the park. Chance wasn’t sure why Chelsea needed to see him, and after he left, Chloe confessed to Kevin that she was worried about Chelsea.

The doorbell rang, and Chelsea answered it. A masked man grabbed her, and they struggled.

Sally received an enthusiastic welcome from Lauren (Tracey Bregman), and they talked about Sally’s plans.

Adam received a box in the mail, and he opened it, revealing a tank. Then he got a text assuring him that everything had been taken care of.