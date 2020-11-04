Melody Thornton Dazzles Fans In Shimmery Bra Top & Panties With Tassels For New Music Video

Melody Thornton took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The singer who rose to fame as an original member of the hugely-popular girl group The Pussycat Dolls decided to not reunite with her band members last year and has continued her career as a solo artist. Thornton recently dropped a new music video for her song “Goodbye To Happiness” and is using the social media platform to promote the track.

For her most recent upload, the “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker shared a snap from the set of the video. Thornton stunned in a shimmery gold-and-silver bra top that featured jeweled straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. Thornton paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted panties that had thin sparkly tassels hanging off. The Grammy Award-nominated star wrapped a bracelet around each of her upper arms that had long shimmery material attached. Thornton styled her dark shoulder-length hair down with a full fringe. She kept her fingernails short for the occasion and accessorized with hoop earrings.

The 36-year-old posed in front of a tall mirror that showed off her reflection from head-to-toe. Thornton held one hand on the leopard-print wall while being snapped fairly side-on. She placed one hand on her hip and pushed her left leg forward. Thornton tilted her head back and gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips slightly parted.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Jerritt Clark.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 1,000 likes and many comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Aaaa you’re so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Looking stunning and classy,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“My favorite song right now,” remarked a third fan.

“Your boyfriend is lucky, you have a beautiful soul,” a fourth admirer commented.

Thornton’s latest music video can be watched on her official YouTube channel here.

