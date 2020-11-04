Joanna Chimonides Flashes A Hint Of Cleavage And Her Taut Stomach In New Picture

British model and television personality Joanna Chimonides took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 4, and treated her legions of admirers to a set of hot pictures.

In the snaps, which were captured for the newest campaign of Nike Women and JD Women, Joanna rocked a silver-gray sports bra which showed off a hint of cleavage while also putting her taut stomach on full display.

Joanna, who became famous after participating in the popular TV series Love Island, teamed the top with a light-gray hoodie and a pair of joggers to complete her look. The waistband of the joggers was black in color and had the Nike logo printed all over it.

The hottie styled her highlighted tresses in a ponytail, letting a few strands of hair fall over her cheeks.

According to the geotag, the pics were captured in London, United Kingdom. Joanna shared three snaps from the shoot.

In the first picture, Joanna struck a side pose and lifted one of her legs. She wore the hoodie on her head and tugged at it while inserting her other hand in her pocket. She lifted her chin, gazed straight at the camera, and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second image, which was a group photo, Joanna sat atop a white block and folded one of her legs. She leaned back, touched her knee, and looked at the lens. In the third and final photograph, the hottie sat with her legs spread apart and turned her face to the right side while flashing a smile. In this picture, she wore a black sports bra.

In the caption, she informed users that she had a lot of fun while shooting for the advertisement, adding that the production team was very cooperative as well. Within an hour of posting, the snaps racked up more than 5,500 likes. Some of Joanna’s fans also commented on the post in which they praised her looks and sexy style.

“Such a BABE! It really was a dream team, so much fun,” fellow model Lottie Daisy, who was tagged in the second picture, commented.

“Oh wow, you are incredibly sexy,” chimed in another user.

Others posted words and phrases like “obsessed,” “amazing,” and “smashing it,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many of her fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Maura Higgins, Hayley Hughes, and Kady McDermott.

On October 30, Joanna shared another hot snapshot in which she rocked a nude-colored lingerie set to show off her cleavage. The hottie wore a blue, button-down silk jacket atop her lingerie.