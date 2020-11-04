Paige VanZant Flashes Sideboob & Booty In Black Lingerie For Latest Steamy Update

Paige VanZant flaunted her curves in an alluring photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she was photographed as she stretched out on a couch in lingerie that showcased her assets and fit backside.

The former UFC competitor has been enticing fans with a series of provocative posts recently, and she continued the trend with this upload. VanZant laid out on top of her beau, Austin Vanderford, on a gray sectional couch and there was a white wall and a crocheted blanket behind them.

The 26-year-old was filmed making herself comfortable as she used her husband as a pillow. VanZant laid on her stomach as she nestled her head on his thigh and raised her left arm to grab his other leg. Her bleach blond hair was straightened and parted as it flowed down her back. She was captured from the side as she shot a sultry glare at the camera. Vanderford leaned back and stretched his right arm out while placing his left hand on his wife.

VanZant sported a black teddy that gave fans plenty of eye candy by highlighting her curves. It had an exposed side with thin shoulder straps and a thong bottom with lace trim around the edges. The revealing piece popped against the Bare Knuckle FC fighter’s tanned skin. Viewers were treated to an eyeful of her curvy booty and her bikini tan lines were visible. The skimpy garment also showcased her sculpted arms, and offered a hint of her sideboob which was embellished by the pose. Vanderford kept it simple with a white dress shirt and a pair of black slacks.

For the caption, the one-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model directed followers to check out her latest YouTube video. She tagged her hubby and the shoot’s photographer in the snap before uploading it on Wednesday.

Many of the flyweight’s 2.7 million Instagram followers quickly noticed the steamy post, and nearly 27,000 found their way to the like button in just over an hour after it went live. VanZant had close to 120 comments in that time, as her replies were peppered with fire emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments, and many expressed envy for the model’s spouse.

