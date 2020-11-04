Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anna’s Determined While Robert Meets With Finn

General Hospital spoilers hint that Thursday’s episode could be a truly explosive one. Anna Devane and Valentin Cassadine are tied up in the basement of her house with a possible explosion just moments away. Her twin sister Alex Marick is determined to take over her life, but some of Anna’s loved ones may be able to turn this around.

As everybody saw on Wednesday, Anna briefly had the upper hand when she escaped her basement and held a gun on Alex. She hesitated to shoot, however, and Alex was able to turn the tables again. Alex ultimately got her twin and Valentin tied up downstairs, started the gas, and set up an explosion that she anticipated would happen soon.

Alex headed to General Hospital and fawned over Maxie, Peter, and the new ultrasound photos of their baby. Finn felt as if something was off with his fiancee and teasers from the sneak peek for the November 5 episode indicate that he’ll remain confused and on edge for now.

Finn returned home and was clearly confused by how nobody seemed to be there. In the basement, Anna desperately tried to free herself. General Hospital teasers from Soap Central indicate that this will continue on Thursday. However, it looks as if Valentin may go unconscious.

Michael Yada / ABC

General Hospital spoilers detail that Finn will make a call to Robert. It seems that shortly after that, Robert will arrive at the house. The two men will surely discuss Anna, and Robert will be confused when Finn mentions something about Valentin.

Alex’s plan is to take over her sister’s life after she has killed off her sister. However, the General Hospital weekly sneak peek indicates that she’ll ultimately be unsuccessful. Before the week is over, another battle will play out at the home and it seems that both Finn and Maxie will be present for it.

Apparently, viewers can expect a showdown between Alex and Finn before Anna’s place can explode. Alex will hold a gun on Finn, but he’ll rush toward her to try to overtake her. It appears that Maxie is there and screams over something she sees, perhaps on the floor, and it would seem that Peter must be there too.

Will the house explode while all of this is happening? General Hospital teasers detail that Robert’s timing will be off in some sense. Could he meet with Finn, leave to go check into something, and come back after this battle leads to a disaster at Anna’s home?

November sweeps spoilers for General Hospital have teased that there is some sort of emergency, perhaps a building explosion, coming soon. A lot of fans have speculated that it may be Charlie’s Pub that is impacted by this.

However, these shenanigans might suggest that the emergency ahead may involve this situation. General Hospital viewers should learn a lot more on Thursday and all signs point toward an intense battle ahead.