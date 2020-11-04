Holly Sonders Showcases Epic Curves In Purple Lingerie & White Thigh-High Stockings

Holly Sonders opted to pose in her underwear for her most recent Instagram upload. The Fox Sports host let it all hang out as she teased her followers with some big announcements, which she promised would be coming soon.

In the racy snap, Holly wasn’t shy about showing off her bombshell body. Her epic curves were on full display in a dark purple lace lingerie piece that fit her body like a glove. The thin straps fastened behind her neck, and exposed her muscled arms and shoulders, while the low-cut neckline gave fans a peek at her abundant cleavage.

The sheer material wrapped snugly around her slender midsection. The matching panties did little to hide her flawless figure as they were pulled high over her curvaceous hips and flashed her round booty and flat tummy in the process. Holly’s long, lean legs were also in the spotlight as she rocked a pair of white lace thigh-high stockings.

The TV personality soaked up the warm sunlight as she posed on a balcony in Las Vegas, Nevada. She arched her back and tilted her head toward the sky with her eyes closed. Holly placed one hand on the railing in front of her, while the other grabbed a fistful of hair.

She bent one knee and pushed her hip to the side as she wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background of the pic, her curvaceous shadow could be seen, as well as a blue sky with white fluffy clouds.

Holly wore her long, dark hair pulled back away from her forehead. She twisted the locks with her hand and pulled them away from her body.

In the caption of the post, she spoke about the positive things that can flow into your life when you let go of negative energy.

Holly’s 480,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap. The photo garnered more than 2,100 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 75 remarks.

“Loveeeee this!!!! Youre the hottest, smartest, sweetest etc. Your time to shine,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful and stunning photo,” another stated.

“Holly I love your energy in all you do. You rock. You seem like a woman that would be amazing to get to know better. Just sayin,” a third user quipped.

“This is your hottest pic ever,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves online. She’s often seen hitting the beach, lounging at home, and hitting the town wearing revealing ensembles.

Just last week, Holly delighted her followers when she shared a video of herself sporting a gold string bikini while tossing the football around on the beach.