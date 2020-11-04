Keilah Kang Flaunts Her Curves In A Formfitting Dress On Instagram

American model Keilah Kang has proven time and again that she can look effortlessly gorgeous in all types of outfits. Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, November 4, she once again treated her 2.2 million fans to a triple-photo update, one which became an instant hit.

In the pictures, Keilah rocked a chic, formfitting outfit which perfectly accentuated her curvaceous figure. The olive-colored ensemble comprised short sleeves and rounded neckline. It also displayed her toned legs.

Keilah wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long and silky locks cascade over her shoulder and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a dainty chain necklace which rested at the base of her neck. She also wore two silver rings.

The snaps were captured outdoors, during the day. Some other buildings and a red-colored car could be seen in the background. The hottie shared three pictures from the photoshoot.

In the first image, she stood straight, turned her head toward the right side, and lightly touched her hair. In the second snapshot, she struck a side pose and stuck her booty out while flashing a smile.

In the third and last photograph, Keilah stood straight and faced the camera. She mesmerized her admirers with an ear-to-ear smile again.

In the caption, she stunner wrote that she is still having summer vibes in the month of November.

Within two hours of going live, the pictures amassed close to 75,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Keilah’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 880 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty face, and her charming smile.

“Awesome, so gorgeous!! You are simply stunning, cute and adorable,” one of her fans showered her with compliments.

“I have never seen a woman more beautiful and innocent than you. I seriously wish you were single,” chimed in another user.

“Absolutely perfect and heavenly figure. So breathtakingly gorgeous!” a third admirer remarked, adding a kiss emoji to the comment.

“Wow, I would love to wake up finding you next to me in the morning!!” a fourth follower expressed his wishful thinking.

Others posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “my muse,” and “incredible body,” to express their adoration.

Keilah rarely fails to impress her followers with her hot snapshots which she posts almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on October 30, she uploaded another set of sultry photographs in which she rocked a printed bikini which showed off major skin. She teamed the bathing suit with a matching face mask. To date, the snaps have accrued more than 99,000 likes and above a thousand comments.