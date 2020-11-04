Bru Luccas Shows Off Her Voluptuous Curves In A Tiny Bikini: ‘Wake Wake!’

A new Instagram video shared by a bikini-clad Bru Luccas received a lot of love from her 3.5 million followers on Wednesday. The Brazilian model showed off her bombshell curves and the clip immediately generated a lot of heat.

The short video started with Bru curled up in her bed. Fluffy white bedding covered her torso but left the rest of her phenomenal figure exposed. She opened her eyes, turned, and stretched before getting out of bed. From there, Bru walked through the open door onto the shaded patio that overlooked a stunning backdrop.

Bru teasingly motioned with her hand that she should be followed and smiled as she looked over her shoulder toward the camera. She seductively walked to the edge of the patio and looked out over the pool toward the ocean beyond her.

Throughout this brief clip, Bru wore a tiny bikini. The top appeared to be a light lavender color that had a low scoop neckline in the front. A significant amount of cleavage could be seen as Bru rose up and the simple top suited the gorgeous model perfectly.

She also wore string-tie bikini bottoms that revealed plenty of skin. The tiny patches of fabric on the front and back were both a bright pink, and it appeared that the ties across her hips were the same light purple color as her top.

Bru’s perky booty dominated the clip as the Brazilian beauty walked across the patio. Her blond tresses were styled in low-key waves and tumbled down her back once she rose from the bed.

The hashtag in the post noted that this was filmed in Cabo San Lucas. It seemed that she was in the Pedregal area, with the bombshell staying at a resort that overlooked the ocean.

It did not take long for the model’s followers to go wild over this sexy peek into her day. More than 80,000 likes and 700 comments poured in during the first few hours after Bru had first shared this video with her followers.

Many of the comments were written in Portuguese or a few other foreign languages as people raved over this sexy setup. In addition, the emoji were liberally scattered throughout the comments section.

“This is like a dream,” one fan raved.

“Fire babe,” another wrote.

“Stunning baby,” detailed a follower.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” someone else praised.

Bru has been all about flaunting her incredible curves while wearing revealing bikinis lately. In another recent picture taken in Cabo, she showed off her tanned figure while wearing a crocheted two-piece bathing suit.

The beauty’s 1 million clearly fans never tire of these sexy, revealing looks at Bru’s hourglass curves. Given the string of shots she has shared over the past few days showcasing her figure in two-piece swimsuits, it doesn’t look as if she has tired of this trend either.